Frank E. Aragon's Book Digital Marketing on Fire Hit #1 in Amazon in 24 Hrs

Digital Marketing on Fire!: How to Position Yourself as the Expert, Attract Highly Qualified Buyers, and Grow your Business with Simple but Powerful Digital Media Strategies went to #1 in Amazon in Under 24 hours.
Aneheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --DigitalMarketingonFire.com latest book Digital Marketing on Fire!: How to Position Yourself as the Expert, Attract Highly Qualified Buyers, and Grow your Business with Simple but Powerful Digital Media Strategies by author and expert Frank E. Aragon offers solutions to exponentially, successfully expand any business that offers products and services.
Digital Marketing on Fire shows authors, experts, consultants and business owners coming from all different industries exclusive business development strategies and proven digital marketing techniques to become an authority figure in your industry. Learn how to build the expertise and credibility needed to take any business to the next level of success. In this digital age customer want to be reassured that your product or service is efficient, effective and can deliver the required results as promised to be able to exceed your customer expectation. There is an old adage under promise and over deliver by applying the marketing strategies and digital marketing techniques offered in Digital Marketing on Fire to become the expert in your field, that your customers need to be able to offer them the reassurance customers need to feel comfortable, exceed customer expectations, and over deliver. The hard part is already done, the quality product or service is already been created, apply the strategies and techniques offered in Digital Marketing on Fire: How to Position Yourself as the Expert, Attract Highly Qualified Buyers, and Grow your Business with Simple but Powerful Digital Media Strategies to bring it to the world.
In this comprehensive guide Digital Marketing on Fire!: How to Position Yourself as the Expert, Attract Highly Qualified Buyers, and Grow your Business with Simple but Powerful Digital Media Strategies learn how to grow your business with 5 Powerful, Simple Media Strategies offered in Digital Marketing on Fire.
Implement the techniques in the book to achieve the following outcome:
*Learn How to Position Yourself as the Expert
*Build a Solid Reputation
*Attract Highly Qualified Buyers
*Connect and Reach a Targeted Audience
*Convert Leads to Sales
"Frank Aragon does a great job of outlining how Digital Marketing is on fire and why it's only to going to get bigger. My favorite chapter in Aragon's book is the "Final Thoughts" chapter because he explains that with the growth of digital technologies the entire marketing landscape has changed in such a way that anyone with a true passion for something can make a business out of it. If you have ever dreamed of owning your own business then do what Frank says..."Go look in the mirror and tell yourself...I can do it! Whatever happened in the past doesn't matter. Clean that slate and go for it. Step out of your comfort zone. Believe in yourself, see the future that you want and take steps to create it!" Aragon is right, most of the time it is ourselves holding us back, not other people."
-Jason P Jordan, Founder of PersonalOnlinePromotion.com
Author of "How To Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now!"
Stop wasting time spinning your wheels trying to reach the right audience and build a profitable customer base. Use the techniques and marketing strategies presented in Digital Marketing on Fire: How to Position Yourself as the Expert, Attract Highly Qualified Buyers, and Grow your Business with Simple but Powerful Digital Media Strategies to learn new ways to build credibility in your industry or market.
In order to succeed in the digital age, Digital Marketing on Fire explains 2 things are needed:
1. Great informative, quality, valuable content
2. Seamless distribution channel to reach your target audience
Digital Marketing on Fire is here to give business owners options, a more cost effective and less expensive alternative to get your message out to your target audiences. Authors, experts, and business owners can learn to target, to create a local market, directly communicate with a targeted customer base. Digital Marketing on Fire gives business owners back their freedom, so you successfully work, build your business and your business doesn't work you. Use the techniques offered in Digital Marketing on Fire to build you business and achieve the time freedom and financial freedom each business owner wants to achieve during the life of their business.
"Like many, I have struggled with implementing social media in my marketing. There are so many different avenues, it's all so confusing! Frank makes it all so easy to understand and apply, from writing your own book, to creating valuable content for videos, podcasts, and all the social media sites. I am applying the marketing strategies Frank outlines in his book, and am absolutely thrilled with the results! Rather your need to build credibility for your product or service, promote your business or charity or just get your message out, I highly recommend this book! I wish I would have had this info years ago!" - Carol Covington
Frank E. Aragon has always been passionate about helping people. This is what Frank decided to do with his life a long time ago in one capacity or another. Frank E Aragon has risked his own life many times in the line of duty keeping others safe spending 25 years in law enforcement; now, Frank would like to put his passion and knowledge together to help others become safe financially and create financial freedom.
About Frank E. Aragon
Frank E. Aragon became interested in digital marketing several years ago. Frank has applied the techniques and marketing strategies he talks about in his book for himself and others. Frank has developed a strategy on how to position your business or profession for success. He utilizes the most up to date digital marketing strategies like social media, podcast, video marketing, and mobile marketing.
Company Description
Frank E. Aragon the author of Digital Marketing on Fire is the CEO/founder of DigitalMarketingonFire.com.