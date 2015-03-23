Compass India Holidays Takes You on a Newly Launched 12 Day Temple Tour to the South of India

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --India's Dravidian heartland –the South of India offers an experience which is quite different from the rest of India. A major hub for culture, education, soaked in deep rooted traditions and rituals this is also the country's richest pilgrimage center.



The Southern Peninsula is a fascinating melting pot of magnificent architecture, exquisitely carved temples and a rich, vibrant cultural heritage. Its diverse and gorgeous landscape with dramatic coastlines, stunning beaches, verdant forests, spice plantations and game reserves attracts visitors from all over the globe.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a leading luxury travel management company, dedicated to showcasing the myriad treasures of this incredible land to its clients in a bespoke fashion with tailor made and personalized itineraries. The discerning travelers can choose from a bouquet of popular tours like the 21 day South India cultural and backwater tour, the 7 day Kerala backwater tour, the sights and sounds of Carnatic for the classical music lovers, the Spice tour amongst the others.



For the temple and architecture lovers the recently launched 12 day Temple tour of South India is a perfect introduction to the ancient towering temples and religious edifices built by the skilled craftsmen during the Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagar dynasties- the flourishing Hindu empires of the period. These Dravidian masterpieces, with brightly painted sculptures on their gopuram (towers) display India's greatest temple architecture.



"This tour is not just a sacred journey but also an insight into the engineering and architectural excellence that has withstood the test of time .Great temples at Thanjavur, Madurai and Rameswaram are superb examples of the distinctive design, structure and superlative artistry of this region. It is also a discovery of the riches of the culture of this exotic country." says Mr. Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass Tours.



This captivating Temple tour begins in Chennai, South India's commercial and cultural capital and the fourth largest metropolis in India. With an enthralling past, it is a window to the culture and art forms of south India. The alluring temple of Kapileshwar and the grand St. Thomas Basilica provide an insight into age-old traditions and beliefs. After exploring the city's many interesting sights your tour moves ahead to the mythical city of Thirupati. Being one of the most ancient and holy cities of India, the city bustles with pilgrims all throughout the year. Thirupati boasts of being the location of one of the most affluent temples of India, the Venkateswara Swamy Temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. The Tirumala Venkateswara temple showcases Dravidian styles of architecture, with exquisitely-carved doorways, mandapams and shrines.



Proceed to Kanchipuram to continue on this enriching tour to discover South India's rich heritage and history. Visit three of the best temples—Kailasanatha and Ekambareshwara (dedicated to Lord Shiva) and Vaikuntaperum al (dedicated to Lord Vishnu).Do take some out for shopping for the famous Kanchipuram silk, renowned for their luster and vibrant colors. Take a tour to Mammalapuram (Mahabalipuram) and visit the seventh century rock hewn monuments. The shore temple, the only surviving one of seven, is a unique example of a temple built of rock quarried elsewhere and carried to shore.



Drive to Pondicherry stopping en-route at the holy city of Tiruvannamalai. One of the most sacred cities of Tamil Nadu this pilgrim town is home to the grand Arunachaleshwara temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.



Arrive at the French provincial town of Pondicherry, a beautiful little seaside Union Territory which is a merry blend of Eastern and Western influences. The charm of Pondicherry lies in its incredibly leisurely approach to life, food and commerce. Continue your sojourn to Thanjavur and immerse yourself in the culture, history and fine arts of India. Visit the Brahadeeswara Temple, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, and explore the many ancient temples, forts and opulent palaces of this immensely cultural town.



The next three stops on this temple tour Trichy, Madurai and Rameswaram are important pilgrimage sites with beautiful and exquisitely carved temples exemplifying the brilliance of Dravidian architecture. The spectacular Meenakshi Temple complex in Madurai is a must visit due to its sheer size and architectural skillsmanship. Gaze at the 14 rainbow colored gopurams or towers, the tallest one standing 52 m high and covered in sculptures depicting stories, myths and legends from the scriptures.



Located at the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari is the meeting point of the three seas surrounding India: the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Watch the spectacular sunrises and sunsets and soak in the breath-taking beauty of this serene place.



The last leg of this transformative journey brings the guests to Trivandrum, a beautiful seaside city built on seven hills. The place is also home to the sinfully opulent Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple, which is said to be the richest temple in the world. Go for an unforgettable backwater cruise, watch marvelous sunsets and indulge in fun and frolic at the Kovalam beach.



Enjoy the immense beauty of the South India temples on this 12 day specially designed tour and explore the amazing diversity of peninsular India. This visually stunning journey encapsulates the essence of the spiritual and religious ethos of the South of India, with a sneak peek into its Dravidian roots, imperial past and bucolic charms.



Compass India Pvt ltd is a luxury tour specialist with an expertise in creating bespoke tailor made experiences for its clients. With a deep understanding of India and the subcontinent, their team of travel experts offers unique and innovative tours with unparalleled advice and utmost professionalism.



