4PSA Showcases Next-Generation Communication & Collaboration at WorldHostingDays

Rust, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --4PSA, a technology leader in cloud communications software, announced today its participation to the biggest hosting event in the world, WorldHostingDays 2015. The event takes place in Europa-Park, Germany on March 24-26.



"It is the eighth time in a row we are exhibiting at the WorldHostingDays, so it is fair to say we have made it a tradition. This year, 4PSA is a Platinum Partner and we strongly believe this is a great event for the hosting and Cloud service market. We are looking forward to discussing the latest technology and catching up with IaaS providers, hosting companies, telecoms, carriers, web agencies, as well as with software and hardware manufacturers. We will be showcasing our new products, VoipNow 3.5, the award-winning Cloud Unified Communications platform, and Hubgets - our communication and team collaboration app dedicated to service providers," said 4PSA's CEO Bogdan Carstoiu.



In a keynote address on next generation communication and team collaboration, 4PSA's CEO will be discussing what it takes to be successful in the industry. "With the Hosted Communication and Collaboration market bound to reach $20B by 2016, now more than ever providers of all sizes from all around the world are interested in offering such services. And both VoipNow and Hubgets are there to help them succeed," Mr. Carstoiu added.



The 4PSA team will be available at booth D01 to discuss the latest technology we have developed to help service providers and businesses grow. For more details on our products, visit VoipNow and Hubgets.



About 4PSA

4PSA accelerates communication and team collaboration. For 10+ years, we have been engineering technology that enables service providers to deliver cloud services to SMBs and large organizations - automation, enterprise PBX, voice, video, instant messaging, and mobility. We care for more than 10,000 brilliant partners who help businesses around the world take control of their communication channels.



About VoipNow

VoipNow is the most technically advanced Unified Communications platform for service providers. It comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing - even when deployed on partner premises. VoipNow Mobile, its mobile client, replaces desktop phones and brings manageable and secure BYOD.



For more information, please visit www.4PSA.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/4PSA



4PSA Contact:

press@4psa.com