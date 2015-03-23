Kevin Klier Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Start Manufacturing Spare Me Rescue Tool

Colbert, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --Creator Kevin Klier believes that 'Spare Me' is a must-have rescue tool for every driver throughout North America. Functionally speaking, this five-in-one rescue tool is capable of performing a number of key activities including scrape, lift, leverage, traction, and shovel. This simple device not only saves users time and money, but also protects them from injury while performing different tasks.



The benefits of using 'Spare Me' are as mentioned below:



-Scraper: With a length of 18.5" and a 5" wide blade, it can be used as a normal snow and ice removal tool.



-Tire Lift: Helps users put on their spare tire without getting hurt or dirty.



-Traction: When stuck in a slippery spot, this tool can be placed firmly against the tire to solve the problem



-Leverage: Helps loosen the hard to turn lug nuts and provides additional tightening torque.



-Shovel: Helps remove debris, snow, mud, etc.



While designing Spare Me, Kevin Klier wanted to create a single source item capable of providing numerous benefits that can be stored comfortably in a car i.e. under the seat or in the trunk. After more than a year of hard work, he is finally ready to take Spare Me to the next level.



Kevin's funding requirement for the completion of this project is $25,000. He intends to spend this amount on mold-making, packaging, and manufacturing 2,000 units. With this objective, Kevin has just started a Kickstarter campaign. This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by May1, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1BaAvv4



The official website of 'Spare Me' rescue tool is http://www.sparemerescuetool.com