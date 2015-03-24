Euclid, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --While this time of year typically means an end to snow for many of us, it is also the start of another seasonal foe: spring allergies. April showers brings more moss and mold growth, triggering allergy symptoms for the nearly 40 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. However, thanks to new GermGuardian® brand air purifiers from Guardian Technologies, help, like spring, is here.



According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), allergy symptoms are the result of a cumulative effect of multiple allergens and non-allergic triggers. Rather than suffer through the season in misery, seasonal allergy sufferers can take small steps to improve their indoor air quality. To help create a healthier home environment, the GermGuardian® air purifiers have expanded with new models that offer multiple levels of filtration – including HEPA – and feature UV-C light technology, which kills airborne germs and bacteria.



The new GermGuardian® air purifiers consist of five products:



GermGuardian® AC4100: 3-in-1 Table Top Tower HEPA Air Purifier

A complete air cleaning system that fits perfectly in any room. It has multiple levels of cleaning that work together to help improve air quality. Other features include three speed control, on and off UV-C option and filter replacement reminder. Suggested retail price: $69.99.



GermGuardian® AC4825

This 3-in-1 air cleaning system is perfect for allergy sufferers. True HEPA captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size. More than just a filter, multiple levels of cleaning capture allergens, kill airborne germs and bacteria with powerful UV-C and fight mold and odors. It is ideal to use in both small and large rooms. Suggested retail price: $99.99.



GermGuardian® AC5300B: 28" Elite HEPA Air Tower with UV-C

Electronic controls allow for simple operation. True HEPA is used to capture 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size. With a sleek and modern design, it is ideal for small and large rooms. Suggested retail price: $159.99.



GermGuardian® AC5350W/AC5350B: Elite 28" 4-in-1 Tower with UV-C Air Purifier

This 4-in-1 digital air cleaning system uses True HEPA to capture dust and allergens. Ideal to use in both large and small rooms with five speed settings to maximize allergen control. It is sleek, lightweight and easy to move. Suggested retail price: $199.99.



The GermGuardian® air purifiers are currently being sold on the Guardian Technologies' website



About Guardian Technologies, LLC

How to Minimize Allergens This Spring:



-Keep windows closed at all times to prevent pollen from drifting into your home. Instead, cool your home with air conditioning, which also cleans and dries the air (American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology).



-Use an air filter that has a small-particle or HEPA filter. Try adjusting your air filter so that it directs clean air toward your head when you sleep (Mayo Clinic).



-Capture dust mites, pollen, pet dander and many other allergy triggers with Guardian Technologies' new AC4900 air purifier. It uses multiple levels of cleaning including HEPA, UV-C and charcoal to help improve your indoor air quality.



-Allergens such as pollen tend to stick to fabrics, which allows them to be deposited on furniture and other surfaces when you come in from outside. Wash bedding, pajamas and clothes as often as possible to rid them of troublesome allergens during the spring season (WebMD).



-Breathing in steam from hot water in a sink or from the shower helps to thin out the mucus in your nose and sinuses and reduce inflammation. As a result, your breathing should return to normal, at least for a short period (Healthline).



-Capture 99.9% of airborne allergens, kill airborne mold spores and fight germs and unwanted odors with Guardian Technologies' new AC4020 air purifier. Small enough to fit into any space, this is a complete air cleaning system using a HEPA filter, Charcoal + PCO filter and UV light to help improve your indoor air quality.



-Minimize activities in the early morning – between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. – when pollen is typically released (Covenant Health).



-Shower after spending time outside– pollen can also collect on your hair and skin, aggravating symptoms (American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology).