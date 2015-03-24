Aventura Condos Luxury Estate Newest Development to Launch in 2016

Aventura, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --By 2016, another high-rise residential building of Aventura condos will be launched. Known for its prime location, standing on a private eight acre island in the vastest area of the bay and intercoastal waterway, Aventura's latest luxury waterfront condominium developments -The Prive Island Estates Condominium Towers will be home to South Florida residents.



The 16-story bay front twin towers will house 80 luxury condominium and penthouse residential units. The soon to be launched luxury home's only entry is through the private and secured gates of Aventura community of Williams Island & Island Estates or by water. Starting at an estimated $1.7 million, the new Prive condominium estate offers large 2,3 and 4-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,585 to 5,600 square feet for grander units. Penthouse floor units offer 4 and 5 bedroom floor plans that measure 9,000 square feet with a private rooftop deck and your very own swimming pool. Prices are subject to change without notice.



The Prive Island Towers' features and amenities are still being finalized, recently released plans and renderings show the proposed features to include:



- A private marina with 50 slips (to be purchased by owners)

- Private pier

- Nature trail

- Jogging Path

- 2 pools with a respective poolside Café

- Kids' rooms

- Wine and cigar rooms

- Private dining and social rooms

- 10,000 square foot gym and spa

- 24-hour gated and roving security

- Full-time concierge service



The Prive Aventura Condos' Architects & Design Team



Architect Sieger Suarez is reputable for designing several outstanding South Florida comdominium projects including: Apogee South Beach, the Icon South Beach, St. Regis Bal Harbour, and the Porshe Design Tower in Sunny Isles which is currently being developed. The interiors are designed by Steven G, whose works are showcased in some of the prestigious South Florida condominium estates including St. Regis Bal Harbour, Las Oslas Riverhouse, ONE Bal Harbour and the Ocean House South Beach – to name a few.



A Peek at the Prive Penthouse Collection



Aventura condos proudly introduce the South Florida Penthouses at Prive, unrivaled in the Aventura estate marketplace. The penthouse floor plans offer up to six bedrooms with unit sizes ranging from 4,200 square feet to a sprawling 9,000 square feet of indoor living area which features:



- Summer kitchens on each level

- Three parking slots

- 2,600 sq ft to 6,500 sq ft outdoor living area

- Separate service quarters



Miami's real estate market will continue to boom, based on reports released this year. Private investors look forward to visiting South Florida, the city of Aventura in particular due to its promising environment and economy. Local investors are purchasing buildings in the city for hotel developments and high rise residential projects. It is also reported that tourism is expected to grow because more tourists will be visiting South Florida every year.



About Image Setters Realty

Privately owned and operated by Broker Eric Lastra, Image Setters Realty has been serving the South Florida Estate market since 1996. Reputable for providing its service in real estate marketing, property management, and related services, the company's philosophy was built on the principals of integrity, personal service, ethics, and a commitment to excellence.



Image Setters Realty aims to build personal and lifelong business relationships by observing commitment to personal service – applying a boutique style approach enables the multi-lingual staff to work one-on-one with clients to reach their desired real estate goals. Image Setter Realty's professional staff and associates are highly trained and equipped with knowledge and skills on the latest real estate market trends and technology advancements. Associates of Image Setters understand Real Estate negotiations are a big decision to make and need a lot of attention to detail. With that said, throughout the process, you can be sure that Image Setter's associates will be assisting you. Image Setters boast of successfully closing more than 15,000 Real Estate deals, with a recorded average of 2.5 transactions a day.



For more information, check out Aventura Condos for Sale