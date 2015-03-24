Brea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --Experience the Eggstravaganza Festival with even more exciting games, Easter eggs, and appealing prizes this year! The biggest Easter egg hunt in Brea, held at the Brea Jr. High Park, takes place on Saturday, April 4th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Bring your favorite basket, collect as many eggs as you can, and turn them in for prizes! This exciting Easter egg hunt will include over 20,000 eggs, carnival games, train rides, relay races, prizes, arts and crafts, jumpers, and face painting! CelebrationOC again will hosts this community event, attended by over 2,000 people last year, and expecting to draw more this year. And it's FREE! Optionally, if you would like a hot dog and a drink, bring a few dollars for snacks.



Visit http://www.CelebrationOC.Com for more information, and to register for free Front of the Line Easter Egg Hunt passes at goo.gl/yR5UZZ



About CelebrationOC

CelebrationOC, has a strong community presence in the city of Brea. Located on 562 Lambert Rd., Brea CA 92821 this church has a welcoming heart and spirit and invites people of different nationalities and cultures to participate in this family safe event. Celebration is more than just a church building or a meeting that happens on a Sunday. Celebration is a community, a place to belong, and a place to make a difference.



Located in close proximity to the Brea Jr. High school, hosts two Sunday services learn more by visiting us at http://www.celebrationoc.com