Huck's Hollow Farm Looks to Go National with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Grass Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --The owner of Huck's Hollow Farm Theresa Huck strongly believes that GMO's have a negative impact on the environment, people's health, and the society as a whole. Today, Huck's Hollow Farm is known for their delicious, gluten-free, vegan crackers that come in zero-plastic packaging. The current goal for Theresa Huck is to take her products national. With this intention, she has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $20,000.



The background behind the creation of Huck's Hollow Farm dates back to 2001, when Theresa adopted her son Josh from the foster care system. It was soon discovered that Josh was terribly allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, pistachio, soy and chocolate. This inspired Theresa to learn how to make bagels, bread, tortillas and other tasty foods keep him safe and healthy. Over the years, she has learned more about factory farming, GMOs, canning, different preservation techniques, and chemical, additive and pesticide free food. All of which go into what she creates now for the public. Since 2010, on a homestead farm property, Theresa has raised her own food for the good of her family and extended community.



Huck's Hollow Farm is popular for their vegan crackers that are light and crisp, bold in flavor, and made from premium quality olive oil. They also offer 25 rubs and blends at present. With adequate funding from Kickstarter, all these and much more would be available nationally.



Funds raised via Kickstarter will be spent on



- Organic, Non GMO, Vegan, & Gluten Free certifications: $7500

- Plastic-free packaging: $5300

- Upgraded equipment for larger production: $1200

- New space at Tess's Kitchen Store: $5000

- New website and Amazon store:$1000



This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by April 12. 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1EAOVsO



The official website of Huck's Hollow Farm is http://www.huckshollowfarm.com/



About Huck's Hollow Farm

Huck's Hollow Farm is dedicated to delivering superior flavor, healthy diet options and sustainable packaging to their customers. They are popular for their vegan crackers that are light and crisp, bold in flavor, and made from premium quality olive oil.