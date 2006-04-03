X-Pulse And NetDimensions Join Forces To Bring One Of The World’s Top LMSs To The German Market

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- NetDimensions, developer of the award-winning Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) learning management system, today announced a new partnership with Germany-based X-Pulse E-Learning GmbH. The partnership formalizes the two companies’ recent work together and marks the official start of what both parties expect to be a long and successful relationship.



Andreas Roy, European business development manager for NetDimensions, had this to say, “X-Pulse is one of the most successful content development tool vendors in Germany. Their clients rely on “easy to implement and easy to maintain” software tools — just like EKP.”



“With EKP extending the X-Pulse LearnCube Suite offering we are confident we can help a number of companies, from small and medium enterprises to large corporations, with quick and successful implementations of their e-learning strategies.”



The partnership is a logical step for both parties. “With NetDimensions, we have an international partner for the entire range of client requirements, from the smallest departmental solutions to larger, company-wide enterprise solutions,” said Matthias Schulz, Managing Director at X-Pulse.



NetDimensions CEO Jay Shaw says he is “delighted” to be working with X-Pulse, a partner who will make EKP more widely available to clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



NetDimensions is already well distributed in other parts of the European Union through partnerships with The Courseware Company in the Benelux and Slovakia-based Dupres Consulting in Eastern Europe. EKP is available to clients in the United Kingdom and Ireland through the NetDimensions London office, a subsidiary of Intellego Systems.



NetDimensions, which currently serves more than 300 clients in some 40 countries around the world, boasts a rapidly growing partner network throughout the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America and the major Asia Pacific markets.



“We have a great product. Our partners know what their clients need and how to deliver it to them. Together, we have a recipe for success,” added Shaw.

