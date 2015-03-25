Veteran and Unite US COO, Kareem Elsirafy, Leverages Personal Experiences to Create Solutions

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Inspired by the challenges he overcame and people who helped him along the way, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kareem Elsirafy saw an opportunity with Unite US to extend a hand in service to those who served our country. Unite US is a free web-based platform connecting Veterans, Service-Members and their families with invaluable resources. Founded in 2012 by three fellow Veterans and one civilian, the company strives to ease the stress and confusion of transitioning out of the military.



"Newly discharged service members are confronted with an overabundance of outlets offering assistance and information, which can be very difficult to navigate," said Kareem Elsirafy, Unite US COO. "With Unite US, we brought together and streamlined those resources on one platform, providing a simpler way for Veterans to access what they need."



After leaving the Marine Corps in 2004, Kareem worked relentlessly to re-establish himself as a civilian, building a network and opening doors along the way. His "can-do" attitude and eagerness to thrive led him to Columbia University where he earned three degrees in Poli-Sci, Economics, and Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies, and met Unite US co-founder Dan Brillman. Combining their experiences and skills, Kareem and Dan began their journey to provide fellow veterans with a tool to help during a crucial time in their life.



"The transition from military to civilian life in itself is incredibly stressful and uncertain. You shouldn't be faced with even more challenges while making major life decisions" said Kareem.



"To ensure that Veterans are provided with comprehensive resources, Unite US mobilizes organizations that assist Veterans and their families, connecting them with enterprise networking software. This creates a network of services across numerous disciplines ensuring that Veterans and their families have all the resources they need to leverage during and after their transition out of the uniform."



About Unite US

Unite US partners with nonprofit organizations and commercial entities to connect Veterans with jobs, education, healthcare, and more, both locally and nationally.



