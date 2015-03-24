Cervical Spine Surgery Procedures Offered by Top Los Angeles Spine Surgeon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --The cervical spine is found in the region of the neck, consisting of the first seven vertebrae of the human spine. The neck is perhaps the most critical area of the body, providing support for the skull and brain while also consistently performing the highest amounts of most agile movements. The cervical spine also houses the spinal cord, and any surgery performed in this region requires an experienced professional in cervical spine surgical procedures with the most advanced medical equipment and surgical techniques. Dr. Melamed is considered a national leader in these very delicate procedures.



Intervertebral discs in the cervical spine separate the individual bones in the spine, acting as a sort of cushion that allows for our pain-free movement of the neck throughout the day. When these intervertebral discs begin to protrude, this is called a disc herniation. If the disc changes within the spinal column, this is referred to as disc degeneration. Both of these medical conditions can lead to severe neck pain that can also travel to other areas of the body causing additional physical discomfort, weakness, or even a slight numbing sensation in the arms, hands, fingers, and shoulders.



Dr. Melamed is considered a leader in cervical spine surgical procedures, including disc herniations, disc degenerations, cervical spinal stenosis, cervical trauma, cervical vertebral tumors, and cervical deformities. Because the neck is such a delicate area of the human body, Dr. Melamed is committed to staying current in the latest technological advancements and medical research. He is dedicated to maximizing patient care while reducing patient recovery time and discomfort. Many of these surgical procedures can be accomplished with minimally invasive spine surgeries, resulting in reduced chances of infection and significantly smaller scars.



Dr. Hooman Melamed is an orthopedic spine surgeon based in Los Angeles offering a range of treatment options. Information on the range of specialist spine related procedures offered by Dr. Melamed can be found on his website or by contacting his team directly on (310) 574-0405. His primary office is located at 13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 300 Marina del Rey, CA.