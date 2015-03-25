Award Winning POP Creative Online Marketing and Web Design Miami Firm Launch Website

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --The success of every web-based business relies greatly on the visual impact, content and capability to engage, lock in and convert prospects to loyal customers. Will you risk these valuable elements at the expense of your web business?



POP Creative online marketing and web design Miami based agency is pleased to announce the launch of its fully-featured website http://www.popcreative.net



The new website offers it's services in Internet marketing, web design and search engine optimization (SEO).



POP Creative's primary objective focuses on delivering measurable results through strategic online marketing programs. Run by a team of professional web designers and online marketing experts tackling website projects head-on and providing high-quality and effective digital solutions by researching and implementing the latest technology tools and techniques in the industry thereby putting clients ahead of their online competition.



Whether you're selling products or providing a service, POP creative can assist your business in reaching its full potential off and especially, on the digital sphere.



Founder and CEO, Alex Gutierrez brings extensive experience in search engine optimization (SEO), Internet digital media and Internet marketing. His knowledge and skills continue to provide significant results in web traffic and rankings bringing in revenue for hundreds of businesses and companies throughout the US.



In 2012, Alex spoke at the Wordcamp Miami, a low profile local gathering where people of all ages and from all walks of life are welcome to part take and learn from authority figures in the Internet marketing industry.



WordCamps are meant to inform and educate people on how to effectively use WordPress – from the basics to advanced techniques.



Clearly one of the leading web design companies in Miami, In 2014, The Interactive Media Council, Inc. awarded Mr. Gutierrez and the POP Creative team Best in Class, Education.



The Interactive Media Awards is a nonprofit organization of reputable developers, web designers, programmers, advertisers, and other professionals in the industry. The organization acknowledges premium standards of excellence in web design and development and merit individuals or organizations for their outstanding achievement. The competition aims to raise the standards of excellence on the Internet and open doors for winners by providing exposure.



POP Creative's newly debuted website, created and designed by the POP Creative Group displays a mobile responsive interface – a single SEO-friendly website designed for optimal viewing in desktops and smartphones such as iPhone and iPads. The website features a responsive design, adapting its display for optimal viewing on any size/resolution screen.



With regards to visual impact, one of the company's primary goals is to ensure the site is representative of its identity. POP Creative's online portal's graphics and layout are simple and straight-forward, the landing page greets prospects with a clear message aiming to convert results to revenues - "We work with forward-thinking clients, big or small, to create effective websites and bottom line boosting digital campaigns". With that said, POP Creative's commitment to transparency in mind, put prospects in front and center on the new site.



The website consists of 6 main pages – Web Design, Internet Marketing, Portfolio, About Us, Contact, and Support. The web design tab provides insight on the importance of a well-designed site and displays some of POP Creative's projects with a clickable call-to-action button found at the lower bottom of the page. The Internet Marketing tab provides information on getting more contacts, leads and customers also displaying some of their case studies and with a call-to-action below. The portfolio tabs proudly showcases the company's recent website projects. The About Us tab defines its mission and educates prospects and clients on the company's background profile. While Contact and Support pages aim to provide better customer service.



The company states that it has significantly upgraded the portal to make room for a growing customer-base, expanding as the company hopes to provide its services at an international scale.



For more information on POP Creative online marketing and web design Miami, visit the company's official website at Pop Creative