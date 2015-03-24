Tarzan Spotted in St. Louis County's Creve Coeur Park

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --Go Ape, a highly interactive treetop adventure course, will be opening for its 3rd season on April 4 in Creve Coeur Park. Go Ape offers St. Louis area residents and visitors a unique outdoor experience that encourages them to let out their inner Tarzan and live life adventurously. Ranked the #1 attraction in Maryland Heights by Tripadvisor, the course boasts:



- 5 zip lines for a total of 2,624 feet of exhilaration!

- 2 Tarzan swings, a series of rope ladders, bridges, spider's webs and trapezes

- 39 obstacles situated 40 feet up in the forest canopy

- 2-3 hours of outdoor fun and exercise



Go Ape owner Dan D'Agostino is thrilled with the season opening: "Go Ape treetop adventure courses are ideal for friends and family outings, corporate team building and all other types of groups because it caters to all skill levels." The course was developed and continues to thrive through a partnership between St. Louis County Parks and Go Ape.



Go Ape Creve Coeur opens its ropes and zip lines on April 4. Rediscover the outdoors and welcome spring with an adventure!



Reservations are recommended through http://www.goape.com



Physical Location

13219 Streetcar Drive

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

For directions, visit: http://goape.com/zip-line/missouri-creve-coeur-park