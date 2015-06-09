Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --GoDataFeed, a leading provider of retail marketing solutions, announced that its software platform now supports Facebook Dynamic Product Ads, making it easier for online retailers to promote their digital catalogs through highly-targeted product ads.



The integration will bring GoDataFeed's automation and optimization capabilities to Facebook Dynamic Product Ads, streamlining retailers' ability to upload products, manage inventory and update catalogs.



Why Are Facebook Dynamic Product Ads Important?



Facebook is taking online retargeting to a new level. The social media giant's extensive consumer data, advanced targeting capabilities, and ability to tie sales to desktop and mobile devices will bring new opportunities to merchants. Although retailers may see fewer impressions and visits compared to other retargeting initiatives, Facebook's key advantage lies in having better data and targeting, which can significantly impact click-through and conversions rates.



"We're excited to leverage Facebook's rich user intelligence to deliver higher-converting retargeting ads that drive results for retailers," said Kieron Zabow, GoDataFeed's Chief Operating Officer. "Retailers can now capitalize on Facebook's popularity and the growing mobile commerce trend to serve up the right products at the right time. across all devices."



Following Facebook's recent Product Ads announcement, GoDataFeed has signed up several retailers looking to retarget consumers on Facebook. Its software helps retailers automatically submit optimized product data and inventory updates to help target shoppers based on interests and likes, location, site and in-store purchase behavior.



To learn more about how to setup Facebook Product Ads, visit GoDataFeed's article, What You Need to Know About Facebook Dynamic Product Ads.



About GoDataFeed

GoDataFeed empowers online merchants with the tools they need to gain the ultimate visibility for their products. Thousands of successful online retailers trust GoDataFeed to syndicate more than 20 million products everyday to:



- Product Listing Ads including Google Shopping, Bing and Amazon Product Ads

- Marketplaces including Amazon, eBay and Houzz

- Comparison Shopping Engines including PriceGrabber, Nextag and Gifts.com

- Affiliate Networks including Rakuten LinkShare and Commission Junction

- Retargeting Networks including Criteo and AdRoll



GoDataFeed features a seamless Facebook Dynamic Product Ads integration, US-based support, no contracts and no rev-share.