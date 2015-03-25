Trinity Mills Chiropractic in Dallas, TX Provides Chiropractic Care for Growing Children

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Dr. Mark Harris of Trinity Mills Chiropractic in Dallas, TX is encouraging parents to seek chiropractic care for their growing children to encourage optimal wellness and health that sets a precedent for the rest of their lives. From birth to through the teenage years and beyond, children are constantly growing and are at high risk for potential muscle, nerve, and joint issues that, if not corrected, could cause lasting issues into adulthood. Dr. Harris is trained in pediatric chiropractic care and is qualified to provide children with custom treatments to address their individual needs.



Children's bodies are constantly changing from the moment they leave the womb, and as such, have a high chance of developing issues with alignment that can affect other areas of their well being for years to come. Even newborns who experience spinal trauma at birth can be more prone to breathing problems, nursing difficulties, colic, sleep disturbances, allergic reactions, and more. As children grow, learn to sit, stand, and crawl, it's important for their spine to be checked for proper alignment. In their later years, regular childhood activities like riding a bike, skating, and group sports can result in minor spinal subluxations, or misalignments, that can affect the future of the nervous system.



Many parents seek chiropractic treatment for their children after a traumatic injury that results in recurring pain, but Dr. Harris is encouraging parents to take a preventative approach to treatment as well. Regular and consistent chiropractic treatment and checkups can help children's bodies to better withstand the rigors of childhood, but also equip them with a foundation of health and wellbeing for life.



Dr. Harris and his staff take a gentle, friendly approach to treating children at their Dallas, TX office. They take extra care to ensure that children feel comfortable and welcomed during their treatment and leave feeling better than they did when they came. Dr. Harris provides treatment for each child based on their unique needs and circumstance, always consulting with their parents to determine the proper course of treatment.



