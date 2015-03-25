Dr. Adam Osenga of NorthEast Chiropractic Center Webster Technique Certified to Provide Pregnant Mothers with Chiropractic Care Before Delivery

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Fort Wayne, IN Chiropractor, Dr. Adam Osenga is offering chiropractic services to pregnant mothers using the Webster Technique, in which he is certified by the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) to provide. Dr. Osenga maintains continued membership with the ICPA and has been trained to provide this service to pregnant mothers.



The Webster Technique is a specific analysis and adjustment used for pregnant mothers that helps correct sacral misalignment and balance pelvic muscles and ligaments, which in turn removes torsion to the woman's uterus. This releases constrains to the baby, which allows them to move into the best possible position for birth.



Certification for the Webster Technique was instituted in 2000 with a proficiency class for chiropractic professionals. The Certificate of Proficiency in the Webster Technique class gives chiropractors a hands-on approach to the technique and how it can benefit expectant mothers.



Though frequent traditional doctor's visits are the cultural norm for pregnant mothers, the importance of chiropractic care for a healthy pregnancy is often overlooked. It is estimated that between 50% - 80% of expectant mothers experience pelvic or lower back pain at some point in their pregnancy. The growing size and shape of the abdomen can put extra strain on a woman's back, and continued misalignment can result in pain that seriously affects their everyday life.



Additionally, pregnant women are more at risk of injury and misalignment due to increased hormones that cause joint laxity.



Chiropractic care during pregnancy not only helps relieve pain and discomfort that comes from a changing shape and figure, but can also help prevent problems in delivery and also make labor easier for the mother and baby. Using the Webster Technique, Dr. Osenga helps pregnant mothers feel their best and give their babies the best potential for a safe and healthy delivery.



In addition to providing chiropractic treatment for pregnant mothers, Dr. Adam Osenga and his staff offer a variety of other treatments for patients of all ages. At NorthEast Chiropractic Center, patients also have access to traditional spinal correction and exercises along with lifestyle advice, massage therapy, x-rays, and spinal and postural screenings.



About NorthEast Chiropractic Center

A graduate of the first and most prestigious chiropractic school, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Dr. Adam Osenga is a leader in the Indiana chiropractic field. He has been practicing at NorthEast Chiropractic Center for several years and is committed to helping his patients achieve optimal health and wellness through natural treatments.



To learn more about NorthEast Chiropractic Center, Dr. Adam Osenga, or his certification with the ICPA for the Webster Technique, please visit http://www.NorthEastChiroCenter.com