HBO's true crime documentary, 'The Jinx,' caught its protagonist, Robert Durst, muttering something that very much sounds like a murder confession from the inside of a bathroom. The murmurs were caught by a live microphone, and were broadcast in the HBO documentary, shocking many with the words, "What the hell did I do? I killed them all."



Durst Long-time Suspect of Multiple Murder Cases



The confession made by Durst was unexpected, but it wasn't out of place—in fact, Durst, the son of one of the New York's most affluent families, was acquitted of the murder and dismemberment of his neighbor in 2001, despite a confession, by convincing the jury that the death had been accidental. In addition to the 2001 acquittal, Durst was also suspected of the disappearance of his first wife, Kathie McCormack, who went missing in 1982, although Durst was never charged in connection to it. According to news sources, McCormack had reported physical abuse by Durst to friends and family prior to her disappearance. And, Durst was also the suspect in the death of one of his long-time friends and confidants, Susan Berman, when she was fatally shot in 2000. The murder occurred right before Berman was allegedly planning on talking to the police about the disappearance of Durst's first wife.



Durst Arrested in March of 2015



Nearly 15 years after the murder of Berman and Durst's neighbor, Morris Black, and more than 30 years after the disappearance of his wife, Durst was arrested by authorities on Saturday, March 14, 2015 at the Marriot Hotel in New Orleans. Durst had been staying under a false name, was carrying fake documents, and was in possession of a .38 caliber revolver with plans to escape to Cuba. Durst was arrested in connected to Susan Berman's death. Durst's homicide defense attorney, as reported by CNN, has stated that Durst did not kill Berman, and is ready once-and-for-all to "end all the rumor and speculation and have a trial."



Will Durst's confession be admissible in court?



Some legal experts are raising the question as to whether or not Durst's confession caught on microphone, stating that he "killed them all," will be admissible in court as the confession occurred in a bathroom when Durst had an expectation of privacy. Other legal experts, though, like Daniel C. Richman, a former federal prosecutor and current professor at Columbia University Law School, told New York Times reporters that he believes the confession will be admissible as long as proof that the tape wasn't tampered with can be produced.



For others who have been charged with murder or another crime and have questions about whether or not evidence collected is admissible in court, contacting a Houston attorney as soon as possible is a must.



