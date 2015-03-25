Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --On Monday, March 16, 2015, a Fort Worth man approached an ambulance, and then hijacked it at knifepoint. The man, 29-year-old Kenneth Golightly, only made it a few blocks before crashing the ambulance and being apprehended by the police.



Hijack Caught on Camera



When Golightly first approached the ambulance, the two EMTs doing paperwork within it didn't think much. When Golightly opened the door, though, the scenario quickly changed. Golightly told the driver that he was taking the ambulance. When the driver didn't initially respond, Golightly pulled out a knife and repeated, "I'm taking your ambulance," as reported by Fox4News. The drivers quickly turned over the vehicle. Little did Golightly know, the entire thing was caught on MedStar's cameras. The ambulance robbery occurred around one a.m. on Monday morning.



Golightly Goes for Ambulance Joy Ride



After taking the ambulance from the two EMT operators, Golightly quickly fled the scene, traveling at speeds upwards of 70 miles per hour through city streets. Approximately one mile from the area where the ambulance was hijacked, Golightly crashed the ambulance through a fence. While Golightly was not injured, the ambulance was completely totaled. The police report estimated that the value of the ambulance prior to being crashed was approximately $50,000, according to the Star Telegram.



Police Arrest Golightly Following Crash



Following the crash, Golightly attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, he didn't make it far before police officers arrested him and he was taken into custody. Golightly has been charged with aggravated robbery, and is being held in Tarrant County jail on a posted bail of $20,000. At this point, it is unknown whether Golightly has legal representation to defend his case; according to online jail records, no attorney has made comment.



Penalties for Aggravated Robbery in Texas



If Golightly is convicted of aggravated robbery—with current evidence indicating that he surely will be—he'll face harsh Texas penalties. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony in Texas, carrying a prison sentence of five to up to 99 years and a fine of no more that $10,000: http://www.criminalattorneyfortworthtx.com/robbery/



Regardless of whether or not Golightly is guilty of his crime, as it would appear he most certainly is, the justice system and the U.S. Constitution provide him with the right to an attorney. If charged with robbery in Fort Worth, an accused has the right to legal counsel. He is expected to take defensive action immediately by hiring a defense lawyer.