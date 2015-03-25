Rich Martinez Seeks Funding Support via Kickstarter to Complete the Development of 'What Do I Eat' Food Recommendation App

Palm Coast, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --There are hundreds of apps that have been created to fulfill different needs of the foodies around the world. Most of these apps have been built around the reviews shared by people. Rich Martinez believes that these apps are theoretically alright but have little use in reality. He wanted to create an app like no other, one that will have a clear idea about each user's food preferences. His food recommendation app 'What Do I Eat' also guides users about the nearest restaurants and their menu.



The uniqueness of 'What Do I Eat' app lies in the fact that it has been customized to find out the specific tastes, likes, and dislikes of each user based on their reaction to certain dishes. Therefore, instead of recommending an eatery based on public opinion, 'What Do I Eat' only recommends what they already like.



Many a times, people arrive at a restaurant and can't remember whether they liked certain dishes that they had ordered previously. With 'What Do I Eat' app, they will be able to like or dislike dishes, make notes for each restaurant, and look at them at anytime they want.



Functionally speaking, 'What Do I Eat' app comprises of an algorithm that creates a database for each user over a period of time. As they start using the app and answering the questions, the database of the app gets enriched. Accordingly, the accuracy of the app increases. All information relating to the users remains completely safe. What-Do-I-Eat also have a personal mission to help the blind by making their app fully compatible with Voice Over so that the blind can use it and find restaurants.



Rich Martinez has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $5,000 for this project. This amount must be raised by April 10, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/19LkBli



The official website for 'What Do I Eat' is http://what-do-i-eat.com/



