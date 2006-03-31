Enterprise 21 ERP Software Helps More Than Gourmet to Grow 40 – 60%

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2006 -- Brad Sacks, Chief Executive Officer & Global Managing Director with More Than Gourmet based in Akron, OH, uses Enterprise 21 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software by Technology Group International to help grow his food manufacturing company. The maker of sauces used by chefs worldwide has been growing rapidly and built a new plant with major infrastructure for growth two years ago. Sacks noted that the firm has been growing 40-60% annually.



More than Gourmet is a boutique provider that allows tops chefs an alternative to making food items from scratch while maintaining the same quality. According to Sacks, “We have to buy better, ship better…margin become a key part of our success.” The firm is expanding internationally with operations in South Holland, a joint venture in London, and a joint venture in Japan.



New regulations, such as Bioterrorism Act of 2002, which require compliance by the FDA, are possible with TGI’s ERP system. Sacks says the company relies on the software’s recall reporting; “it’s instantaneous if raw material producer has bad product. The raw material lot code progresses through the manufacturing system…we know where every pound of ingredient ended up in finished product. The Enterprise 21 manufacturing system can query lot code and where finished product went to…including which customer and warehouse.”



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



