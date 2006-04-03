Universal Guardian Launches Cobra StunLight™ Program with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- UNIVERSAL GUARDIAN HOLDINGS, INC. ((OTCBB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has selected the Cobra StunLight™ to participate in a pilot program designed to provide deputies with safe and effective non-lethal use-of-force alternatives while on patrol and in correctional facilities.



The objective of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s pilot program is to demonstrate how effective the Cobra StunLight™ will reduce incidents of injury to both suspects and deputies,” stated San Diego Sheriffs Department Sergeant John Pokorny. “We will deploy the Cobra StunLights™ to replace standard flashlights and pepper spray with our patrol deputies, canine units, and our training staff,” continued Sergeant Pokorny.



”The Cobra StunLight™ will provide San Diego Sheriffs Department with safe and effective use-of-force alternatives while providing their deputies with the protection they deserve,” stated Michael Skellern, Universal’s CEO. “The roll-out the Cobra StunLight™ to another leading law enforcement agency demonstrates the growing demand by law enforcement leaders to provide their agencies with non-lethal defensive and offensive options designed to protect their officers and the citizens whom they serve,” continued Mr. Skellern.



“ We are receiving orders from several distributors for the Cobra StunLight, ChemStream™ and PracticeStream™ canisters and ChemWipe™ products to support Cobra StunLight program placement by law enforcement agencies throughout North America.” stated Shaunt Hartounian,” Regional Sales Director for Universal’s Shield Defense Tactical Products Group.



About the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is the chief law enforcement agency in the County of San Diego. The department is comprised of approximately 4,000 employees, both sworn officers and professional support staff. The department provides general law enforcement and jail functions for the people of San Diego County in a service area of approximately 4,200 square miles. In addition, the department provides specialized regional services to the entire county, whether they are needed in incorporated cities within the county or in the unincorporated areas not serviced by a city law enforcement agency.



About Universal Guardian Product Group

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple offensive and defensive use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today’s growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Universal Guardian Systems Group

ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, integrated and interoperable security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR systems provide automated decision support from its command and control centers to coordinate notification and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



About Universal Guardian Services Group

SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiary companies Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



