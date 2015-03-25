U-Way Launches a Series of Qi Certified Embedded Furniture Wireless Charging Station

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --U-Way announces the release a series of Qi certified embedded furniture wireless charging station, and provide complete wireless charging solution specially designed for furniture manufacturer. The launch of the IKEA wireless charging furniture and Samsung wireless charging smartphone Galaxy S6/S6 Edge does a great deal in getting consumers aware of the possibilities of cordless charging, mainstream adoption of wireless power is accelerating. Recent announcements by Samsung and IKEA have significantly increased awareness and interest for Qi and the wireless power industry as a whole.



For those traditional furniture manufacturers, are you ready to join the trend in the industry?



The largest furniture retailer IKEA introduces line of wireless charging-enabled furniture, will release in April 2015, includes coffee table, bedside table, table lamp, floor lamp and a selection of receiver products for Samsung and iPhone. IKEA bring the convenience of this into the home and introducing intelligent furniture to the mass market. Samsung's latest flagship built-in wireless charging function smartphone Galaxy S6 / S6 Edge partnering with IKEA are accelerating the adoption of wireless power technology. Both companies are member of the WPC(Wireless Power Consortium) and products announced are fully comply with WPC Qi standard.



U-Way has been devoting in researching, developing and manufacturing wireless charging products more than 10 years, joined WPC in 5 years ago as a pioneer member of WPC. U-Way is a ODM/OEM supplier of wireless charging product and solution for most branded companies. There were 2 models of Qi embedded furniture wireless charging station(Model No.: UNITX-876Q & UNITX-877Q) already launched in the market with ease of furniture worktop integration. U-Way are set to release a model of Mini Qi charger(Model No.: UNI-01101) with diameter 5.8cm only, it gives more flexibility and choice for furniture manufacturer. Qi technology is already built into many public places and growing quickly, places such like coffee shop, airport, Starbucks, McDonald's and many more.



What on earth is to make U-Way persist in the field of wireless charging?



"I believe that, regardless of whether or not you heard of wireless charging, it will spread the whole world. Regardless of whether you expect, it will inevitably lead to intelligent life," said Danny Chen, General Manager of U-Way.



