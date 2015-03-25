Champion Oil Announces JASO FD Approval for 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil is a premium quality low-ash, low-smoke motor oil specially designed for air-cooled 2 stroke engines. This JASO FD licensed oil provides excellent lubricity, engine cleanliness and wear protection.



Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil protects against engine wear and corrosion, keeps engine parts clean and provides superior anti-scuffing protection. This purpose built 2-Cycle oil increases performance by reducing engine deposits, carbon and spark plug fouling. Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil is also blended burn exceptionally clean and provide low-smoke performance to meet any state, national, or international regulatory requirements.



Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil is formulated with severely hydrotreated base oils and synthetic fluid polymer to be cleaner burning than standard solvent-refined oils. Premium additives provide excellent performance in hot-running, air-cooled power equipment engines. Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil is recommended for use in all major OEM's small, 2-cycle engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in synthetic oil for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion and JASO FD Approved Champion Synthetic Blend 2-Cycle Power Equipment Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Oil; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO. http://www.championbrands.com