Derek O'Sullivan Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Create the World's First Correctly Insulated Tent

Tralee Rural, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --Derek O'Sullivan considers himself lucky enough to be born in the southwest of Ireland, a perfect destination for camping. As wonderful as Ireland is in so many ways, Derek frequently found himself wishing he had a tent that was correctly insulated to prevent the tent from getting too hot, too cold, or too noisy. Thanks to Derek's desire to enjoy camping even more, campers across the pond, such as those who go camping in the northeastern region of the United States, can breathe a sigh of relief whether its 100 degrees during the dog days of summer or 20 degrees on a frigid fall night.



That's because Derek's creation Thermo Tent takes the conventional approach to tent construction and turns it upside down. The Thermo Tent is a unique combination of innovative insulation technology and the company's new multi layer tent design leading to a tent that's superior in every way. This is the world's first tent that has been properly insulated, both thermally and acoustically.



The result? Glamorous campers (glampers) who enjoy glamping (camping without all of the usual rustic qualities of outdoor living), disaster relief teams who need to establish a base camp to conduct search and rescue operations as well as provide aid, mountain climbers who need a base camp before they reach the top as well as veteran campers who just want to enjoy themselves more with greater comfort and quiet than ever before.



Derek O'Sullivan and his team have worked their way through five prototypes before achieving their final design. Now, the team is ready with the design of the Thermo Tent 6. Pat Falvey, the globally renowned explorer, was thoroughly impressed when he first saw Thermo Tent. Subsequently, he asked to come on board as a technical advisor and has decided to publicly endorse Thermo Tent.



At present, Thermo Tent has completed the prototype testing phase. They have also established their path to bring Thermo Tent to market but they can't go it alone anymore. Crowdfunding is sought to take the Thermo Tent to the public.



The Kickstarter funding target of €30,000 will cover expenses such as



-Completion of some final testing

-Finish the e-Commerce website

-Grow the team

-Increase brand awareness

-Achieve ISO 5912 certification



The Kickstarter campaign will end on May 2, 2015.



