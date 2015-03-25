Tip Sheet: Key Benefits of ANSI Flanges and How to Select a Manufacturer

Humble, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --In essence, flanges are metal rings designed to link pipes, valves, pumps and ancillary equipment needed in order to build pipelines. A flange is extremely useful in that it facilitates trouble-free inspections, quick modification and simplified cleaning of the pipes, which comprise pipeline systems.



Multiple types of flanges exist and are used in a wide array of situations and applications. While utilized by numerous industry sectors, the oil and gas industry is certainly among the most prolific users of flanges. The railroad industry also makes extensive use of many specific types of flanges.



Flange Rating Systems



ANSI flanges are those pieces of equipment that meet or exceed design specifications promulgated by the American National Standards Institute. An API Flange is one built to the standards and ratings considerations of the American Petroleum Institute.



The ANSI Flange and Its Uses in Numerous Industry Sectors



ANSI flanges are one of the many flanges currently in existence. These flanges are designated as being "compact" flanges. Typically, this classification of flange is used in industry segments where equipment failure brings the possibility of catastrophic harm. This type of equipment is often found in environments in which a leak would prove devastating, such as might be the case in nuclear, oil and gas applications.



Common Materials Used in Flange Fabrication



It is possible to find flanges rendered in a variety of materials. Flange manufacturers regularly produce brass, bronze, silicone and plastic versions of this equipment, but these do not represent the most commonly utilized medium. The majority of large diameter flange products are now made in forged carbon steel, which has been expertly machined.



Using a number of production methods produces flanges. There are those featuring lips, and those without lips. One common characteristic of most flanges, however, is an attached seal meant to prevent leaking relating to the pipeline's function.



The Benefits of the Blind Flange



A key aspect of a blind flange is the fact that it is meant to permit nothing to flow through it whatsoever. It is intended to form a strong barrier, which allows for downstream flanges to be deactivated while retaining the liquid contained therein. This function proves extremely important when it is necessary to add new piping to existing lines. Blind flanges facilitate a seamless process of expansion.



Shop Fabrication Made Easy



Customers who need ANSI flanges, can look for a manufacturer that makes the process of fabricating flange systems simple by eliminating:



1. Fabrication of reinforcing pad - design layout, cutting, forming work, drilling and weep hole tapping



2. Fabrication of nozzle neck - layout process, cutting and beveling pipe; forming; welding and inspecting plate neck



3. Fabrication of components - fitting and welding the flange to the pipe or plate or a forged cylinder neck piece



4. Installation of reinforcing pad - fitting and welding one or two-piece padding to the nozzle neck and vessel shell



5. Testing and inspection - PT, UT, MT, air testing and other inspections and testing of all components



6. Moving of components around to various assembly stations



7. Chain of custody control over component items for tracing and identification purposes



Better Quality Control



Reductions in material tracing tasks and inspection of shop fabrication methods can be achieved, permitting Quality Control professionals to focus on more pressing matters of concern. Light duty application users will benefit from the use of Long Weld Necks, as they reduce the potential for barrel distortion that welding-related heat inputs can cause in pipe necks.



Lower Production Costs



Forged connections with integral reinforcement can lower the costs of fabrication in the following realms:



* Materials purchasing, requisition and expediting of a single part rather than three



* Handling of just one part into stock followed by rapid final assembly



* Reduced inventory control concerns due to lower volume of parts



* Reduction in inspection, traceability, documentation and testing tasks



* Shortened fabrication calendar which facilitates faster delivery and better purchaser cash flow



