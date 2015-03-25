Stahmanns Pecans Re-Brands, Bringing Their Quality Specialty to Social Networks

La Luz, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Stahmanns Pecans is renovating from the inside out in order to extend their reach to new, specialty-food companies that incorporate only the highest-quality Kosher pecans in their products. The effort is complete with a makeover aimed at modern appeal. As the process moves forward, consumers and retailers can expect to see Stahmanns Pecans with an increased presence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pintrest.



Specialty food companies make their mark on the culinary world by developing recipes and dishes that are completely unique, meeting niche demands of all kinds. Stahmanns' will be merging with these providers in order to meet the demands for gourmet recipes of a huge variety. Stahmanns' goal is to provide specialty food companies with quality and certified pecans that are Kosher as well.



The re-branding will make Stahmanns' a prominent name in the specialty food market. Their estate grown pecans ensure customers they are receiving the goods that exceed all standards for specialty ingredients. The demand for this type of product is growing as people's awareness and concern over pure ingredients grow.



The history of this company only further testifies to the quality and consideration that goes into every gourmet pecan to leave the grounds. The Stahmanns family began working with this crop in New Mexico in the 1930's. Deane Stahmanns entered the commercial industry, treating his product and employees with respect and gratitude. This dignity has been reflected in the family-owned company ever since.



Today, the caring and family environment that the company maintains is reflected in the work that planters put into the trees that produce their wholesale pecans. The company is currently under the ownership of Sally, Deane's granddaughter. She maintains the same standards and operates on the same principles that guided the foundation of the company so many years ago.



About Stahmanns

As a leader in this industry, Stahmanns' utilizes innovative processing and harvesting techniques that ensure the quality of all the bulk pecans they produce. They focus their efforts on two different varieties of nuts. The Western Schlye and Bradley varieties they produce are both Kosher-certified. Additionally, the shelling plant in operation is certified as a SQF Level-3 operation. The investment this company makes in their facilities ensures there is no presence of contamination while all the standards outlined by the company are maintained.



Stahmanns can be reached via the online forms present on their website at http://www.StahmannPecan.com



