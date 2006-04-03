Online Kitchen Design Service Helps Customers Become Informed Shoppers and Avoid Overpaying for Cabinets

Parsippany, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- New service designs kitchens and baths online and estimates costs so that customers are armed with information when shopping locally for cabinets. It is difficult for kitchen cabinet customers to shop around and get competitive prices. Due to the lengthy process involved in getting a quote for cabinets, customers are tempted to buy from the first store they go to, not aware of what a reasonable cost is. Design Kitchens Online has solved this problem by helping customers design kitchens in advance and estimating all costs. Customers are able to shop with a plan of exactly what they need and an estimate of costs.



Design Kitchens Online, a new Northeast based company, can now design a kitchen or bathroom with the customer online as the customer watches and has input with the designer. The process is simple. The designer and customer are on the phone and are both looking at the designer’s computer screen. This unique process is great for people who simply don’t have the time to run from showroom to showroom to get an idea as to what their kitchen or bath could look like. In addition, this company will give an estimate for the cost of cabinets so the customer has a guide when actually shopping at different dealers.



The cost is nominal, approx $50.00 per hour, and the company will email the final design for free. Hard copies are also available. The company can be reached toll free at 877-244-5855. Customers can fax, mail or email the dimensions of the room they are interested in designing.