Seattle Chiropractor Encourages Patients to Establish Tech-Free Zones for Improved Sleep, Less Pain

In a society that is increasingly dependent on technology, it's common for the average person to spend the majority of their waking hours interacting with a technological device. Between smart phones, computers, and TV, technology is taking a toll on sleep quality and increasing the occurrence of chronic pain. Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic in Seattle is encouraging patients to establish tech-free zones in their home to help improve their health by eliminating sources of pain and sleep loss.



A study conducted by the British Chiropractic Association found that about one in two people fall asleep in their bed while watching TV. Additionally, those who have TVs in their bedroom spend up to four hours watching them. This means that for the most part, people are sitting in compromising positions for their spinal health and also putting themselves at risk for poor sleep. Unfavorable posture is also commonly found in those who use computers or laptops excessively throughout the day, as well as in smartphone users who keep their head tilted downward for extended amounts of time.



These compromising positions can cause the back and neck to take on unnecessary strain and can even become misaligned. Spinal misalignment can be a major source of aches and even radiating pain into the limbs and head. According to Dr. Lee Phelps, one of the simplest ways to improve sleep and relieve back and neck pain is to simply establish a tech-free zone in the bedroom, particularly in the bed itself. This ensures that TV will only be watched in a different area of the home with improved posture, and will also prevent over-stimulation of the brain with screen movement prior to sleep. Limiting laptop and smart phone use in the bedroom will also help ensure better posture and more quality sleep throughout the night.



For those who must still use technology in bed, Dr. Lee Phelps encourages them to take extra care to ensure good posture and that the screens they use are at eye-level. The back should be properly supported with pillows and users should avoid hunching over for extended periods of time to prevent back and spine pain.



For those who are already experiencing pain or poor quality sleep due to the overuse of screens and technology, proper chiropractic care can help remediate the problem. Dr. Lee Phelps uses a custom combination of adjustments, stretches, and exercises to safely bring the spine back into alignment, reducing pain and helping to improve quality of sleep.



