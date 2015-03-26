Marlton, NJ Chiropractor Dr. Sauté K. Dean Cautions About the Dangers of Untreated Whiplash

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --Dr. Sauté K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief in Marlton, NJ is cautioning patients to recognize the signs and symptoms of whiplash, and to seek immediate treatment if there's any chance whiplash could have occurred in a car accident. Whiplash that is left untreated can lead to long-term chronic pain and alignment issues.



Whiplash cases are most always a result of a rear-collision car accident. Unfortunately, most people involved in car accidents, even those that occur at low speeds, are not even aware that they have experienced whiplash until it has been left untreated for too long. Whiplash can even occur in "fender bender" accidents at 5 MPH, and is more common when the headrest position is too low, acting as an acceleration point when the vehicle is hit from behind.



The damage done in a whiplash incident to the spine and neck can result in severe headaches and pain in the spine. If the misalignment and damage to the spine is not corrected after a whiplash injury, it can lead to chronic pain that only gets worse over time.



Traditional treatments for whiplash injuries include prescriptions, physiotherapy, and soft collars. But studies show that 93% of whiplash patients who sought chiropractic treatment after their accident noted significant improvement in their condition. Dr. Dean in Marlton, NJ has years of experience treating car accident victims and knows the signs and symptoms to look for in diagnosing and treating whiplash. He uses a combination of spinal manipulation, PNF, and cryotherapy.



Dr. Dean encourages patients who have been in even minor rear-collision car accidents to schedule a quick, painless consultation to check for signs and symptoms of whiplash. Doing so can prevent years of pain and suffering in the future if the problem is corrected early on.



With the new no-wait policy at Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief, patients who are concerned about a possible whiplash injury will not have to wait or schedule an appointment to be seen. They can simply walk into the office Monday-Thursday to be seen right away. Dr. Dean also offers emergency appointment for patients who need to be seen during the weekend.



