The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito in Oakland, CA Now Offering Two Types of Juvederm

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --Patients of Dr. Gabriel Patino and The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito in Oakland now have even more non-surgical options for achieving a more youthful facial appearance with two types of Juvederm. Dr. Patino is now providing patients with traditional Juvederm as well as Juvederm Voluma XC to help get long-lasting results for a younger looking face.



Juvederm is a form of hyaluronic acid that is injected using a small needle to smooth fine lines and wrinkles in the face. It is approved by the FDA to help with the appearance of frown lines, facial wrinkles and folds, lip sculpting, and forehead and brow wrinkles. As a thinner substance than other facial fillers, Juvederm is preferred by many patients for its more natural appearance and less bruising after injection. It is also reversible with an enzyme injection, which makes minor corrections and fine-tuning an easy task. The Juvederm injection takes full effect within one to two weeks, and the results can last up to one year.



Juvederm Voluma XC is the only FDA-approved injectable filler gel that is proven to add volume to the cheek area for patients over the age of 21. Over time, aging factors not only cause the face to develop fine lines and wrinkles, but also to lose volume in the cheek area as well. Juvederm Voluma XC helps restore more youthful volume in the face, with results that can last up to two years.



Both Juvederm and Juvederm Voluma XC are non-surgical injectables, which means patients only require a short visit to the office and little to no downtime. Dr. Patino meets with each potential Juvederm and Juvederm Voluma XC patient in Oakland prior to determine a custom approach to their injections, helping them achieve the look they want.



In addition to facial injections for a more youthful experience, Dr. Patino offers a wide range of other cosmetic procedures for Oakland patients to help them look and feel their best. Dr. Patino is trained to provide expert services for facial cosmetic surgery, skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, body contouring, fat transfers, and liposuction.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Gabriel Patino is a leading cosmetic surgeon in the Oakland and Berkeley area. With more than 25 years of training in a variety of specialties, patients continually choose Dr. Patino for his expertise in the field. He speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, and German. He and his staff are proud to provide patients with state-of-the-art procedures and facilities with a commitment to helping them look and feel their very best.



To learn more about Dr. Gabriel Patino, The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, or the two types of Juvederm offered at their Oakland office, please visit http://www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com