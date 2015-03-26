Is the LG Tone+ Bluetooth Headset the Best Bluetooth Headset on the Market?

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --When it comes to headsets, great mobility doesn't need to come at the expense of amazing sound. Experience the best quality headset that works while you're on the go with the LG Tone+ Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancellation!



Currently available as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $26.97, the LG Tone+ Bluetooth Stereo Headset is designed to be worn around the neck for wireless communication with your Bluetooth-enabled devices. The headset offers up to 15 hours of talk time and 10 hours of music listening time on a single charge. To add to its amazing battery life it utilizes apt-X audio compression to deliver reference CD-quality audio over Bluetooth.



The unit features advanced multipoint communication between different devices, audio enhancement and bass EQ boosting, and an audible alert to notify you when the battery is low. The echo cancellation improves the quality of your conversation and the noise reduction attenuates ambient noise for a clear message. With all of these features the LG Tone+ is really a steal at just $26.97 on Yugster.com, where they normally retail for $69.99.



The LG Tone+ received an editors rating of 4 out 5 stars on CNET.com "The LG HBS-730 is one of the most comfortable stereo Bluetooth headsets we've ever tried, plus it offers good audio quality at an affordable price" wrote Nicole Lee. "The music's audio quality was very good: songs sounded crisp, clean, and clear, and while the Bass mode isn't the best, it did add a little bit of depth to most songs. We were also pleased with the call quality. Incoming sound was decent--good volume and clear voices on the whole."



Find the LG Tone+ for steal on Yugster for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone". So grab this deal before they're gone! I



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.