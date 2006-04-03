Creative Writers Visit FictionFanatic.com To Get Their Fiction Fix

Surfside, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- Freelance writer Brian Konradt announced the launch of FictionFanatic.com (http://www.FictionFanatic.com), a news-based blog to promote, improve and report on fiction writing and creative writing in the U.S. and abroad.



Updated daily, FictionFanatic.com reports on news covering fiction writing and fiction writers; new book releases and educational resources that help improve creative writing skills; and recent writing awards won by fiction writers.



FictionFanatic.com also offers how-to articles on fiction writing and creative storytelling; a marketplace that lists current jobs for creative writers; an events section that lists writing, poetry and storytelling events; and a section of poetry contests and writing competitions.



“FictionFanatic.com is strictly for literary fanatics,” says Konradt, “who have an insatiable appetite for reading and learning about the craft of fiction writing and creative storytelling.”



FictionFanatic.com offers free RSS feeds so that readers can receive daily fiction writing news and creative writing events on their desktops or at their websites. The RSS feeds are available at http://www.FictionFanatic.com



Since 1996, Mr. Konradt has helped thousands of writers to improve their creative writing skills. He is founder of FreelanceWriting.com (http://wwww.freelancewriting.com) and BookCatcher.com (http://www.BookCatcher.com). According to Konradt, his main goal in launching FictionFanatic.com is to “provide a place where creative writers can gather and learn and be inspired about writing.”



To read today’s fiction writing news, visit http://www.FictionFanatic.com



