Chofx.org's Market Communicator Reaching out to More Retail Investors

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --CHOFX Market Communicator road show, which is aimed at going on-ground to engage and educate retailers on opportunities on the commodities market, grows bigger and better this year. This installment of the investment road show is expanding to more than 20 locations and non-urban town centers, in partnership with eight brokers and investment banks. The main aim of the road shows is to create greater awareness on the opportunities available in the commodities market, as well as introducing retailers to new products and electronic trading services in the commodities markets.



Frank G. Yee, CHOFX Executive Chairman and President, said "We strongly believe that retail investors are integral to the growth and vibrancy of our capital market. To that end, we are focused on growing our investor base - both the young and savvy investing segment - as well as providing investors an avenue to access investment knowledge. Market Communicator is the perfect platform which enables us to reach out to the retail investors and to equip investors to achieve better control in their investment decisions by adopting informed investment strategies."



CHOFX's Market Communicator is a series of road shows aimed at cultivating informed retail investors and encouraging investors to view the commodities market as an investment option. Market Communicator is part of a continuous retail investment program by CHOFX with the primary aim to stimulate greater retail participation in the commodities markets. The annual Market Communicator is spearheaded by CHOFX with the support of eight brokerage firms and investment banks.



About China Options and Futures Exchange (http://www.chofx.org)

CHOFX (http://www.chofx.org)is an Asian exchange with customer access available virtually all over the world. Our customers consist of professional traders, financial institutions, individual and institutional investors, major corporations, manufacturers and producers. Customers include both members of the exchange and non-members. We offer our customers the opportunity to trade futures contracts and options on futures contracts on a range of products including those based on interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals. We also clear over-the-counter contracts on a range of product lines including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, foreign exchange, energy and agricultural products.