Dr. Thomas Ludlow, Cosmetic Dentist in Folsom, CA Helps Restore Patient Smiles with a Variety of Denture Services

Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Expressions in Dentistry is helping Folsom, CA patients achieve their best smiles even after permanent tooth loss, with a variety of denture options that can be customized to meet their needs, preferences, and budgets. With the denture services Dr. Ludlow offers, patients can have a new, confident, and functional smile in just a short time.



Dentures are appliances that are inserted into the mouth to restore form and function after the loss of all or multiple permanent teeth. Dentures help restore confidence in a patient's smile, help them speak and chew properly, and also support the cheeks and lips for a fuller, natural look. At Expressions in Dentistry, Dr. Ludlow provides full conventional dentures, partial dentures, immediate dentures, and implant retained dentures based on the patient's specific needs and preferences.



Conventional dentures are typically made of acrylic material and are shaped to the patient's mouth after all of their permanent teeth have been extracted and the gum tissues have healed. These conventional dentures are typically held in place with adhesive pastes or strips that bond the acrylic material to the gum, allowing patients to speak and chew quite normally.



For patients who want to forego having to wait for their gum tissues to heal before receiving their new smile, immediate dentures may be an option. Immediate dentures are inserted immediately after tooth extraction, eliminating the need for patients to endure the somewhat embarrassing period of having no teeth at all after extraction.



Implant retained dentures provide a more convenient option for patients who want to restore the most function possible to their smile without having to deal with cumbersome adhesive pastes or strips. Implant retained dentures utilize two to six dental implants (depending on the procedure) that are inserted into the jawbone and attach directly to the denture appliance, permanently keeping them in place.



No matter how moderate or severe a patient's need for dentures is, Dr. Ludlow helps each individual find a solution that will help them achieve a functional smile they can be proud of.



About Expressions in Dentistry

Dr. Thomas Ludlow is a graduate of the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco and has been serving the dental needs of Folsom, CA patients for several years. He is proud to continually offer the latest treatments and technology for personalized dental care and maintains membership in several professional dental associations, including the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and more.



To learn more about the denture services Dr. Ludlow offers for Folsom, California patients at Expressions in Dentistry, or to find more information about the other general and cosmetic dental services he and his staff offer, please visit