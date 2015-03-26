Trading and Financial Education Firm, Profits Run, Releases New Training Program for Universal Trading Concepts

Wixom, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --Profits Run, an internationally recognized trading and financial education firm, recently released their latest trading program, Profits Run Insiders, to help students learn the insider tips about core trading essentials that will help them maximize profit potentials for a lifetime. Profits Run Insiders is a collection of their best-selling book, "How To Build Wealth", online video training, implementation plans, daily video trading tips, weekly coaching, and software that identifies safe markets to help even the most novice student begin making profits with trading.



Profits Run Insiders, which can be found at http://www.ProfitsRun.com/ultimate-trading-formula/, is a program that has been in the making for more than 40 years by Profits Run CEO Bill Poulos. It offers students the very best insider tools that give students completely legal, yet almost unfair, trading advantages in the markets. The principles taught in this program are universal and can be applied to nearly any kind of trading market, including forex, commodities, stocks, options, ETFs, and more.



The basis of this program comes from student feedback that Bill Poulos and his team analyzed over the course of a year, coming in the form of live webinars, emails, mail, and over the phone. Through analyzing feedback and questions, Bill and his team determined the most common areas that students get "stuck" in their trading success, then designed a program based around how to help people overcome the plateau they have found themselves in.



As an insider member of the program, students not only get access to the very best resources and software, but they also get unlimited student support through live chat and email. New students interested in joining the Profits Run Insiders program can get 30 days of unlimited access to thousands of dollars' worth of personal training for only $39.



About Profits Run

Profits Run was founded in 2001 by Bill Poulos with the purpose of helping students, from all walks of life and experience level, skyrocket their potential earnings in the trading markets. Throughout the past decade, Profits Run has become known as the leading one-stop resource for learning how to become a smarter, better, and safer trader in any market. Bill Poulos and his company have helped thousands of students to date, from all across the world, shortcut the learning curve to trading and create a life for themselves that they never thought possible.



For more information about Profits Run and the newly released Profits Run Insiders program, please visit: http://www.ProfitsRun.com