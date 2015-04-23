Barry Ratcliffe Is "In Like a Lion" on the Latest Maxon Car Commercials for New Jersey

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --Actor Barry Ratcliffe brings his unique style of energy and personality to the Maxon car ads in many ways, but the ad for March infuses cliches with the comedy of costumes.



It was never more apparent than this March when the first few days showed sub zero temperatures and snow by the feet in New Jersey, so the Maxon car ads were very appropriate. Dressed as a lion for the latest round of car commercials for the automotive group, Barry went all out to "roar" in the savings for the month, changing into a lamb to let the customer know that spring is coming in the form of great deals.



The concept of the costumes belongs to Giovatto advertising as well as Michael Ciasulli, owner of Maxon automotive. "I enjoyed most working with myself" laughs Barry when asked about the commercials. "These guys are team, and great business, and what has turned out to be dear friends. Simply put, there success is my success, in profit and friendship. But I do have to stop challenging them to come up with crazy ideas, because they are, well, let's jus say creative."



Barry can be seen on billboards in New Jersey, Maxon automotive ads, and up next in "The Longest Ride" in theaters April 10th.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented in the Southeast by Monarch Talent, New York by Agency Connects, and in Los Angeles by Castle Hill.