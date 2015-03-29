FlipBuilder Releases Product Catalog Solution for Wordpress Users

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2015 --FlipBuilder has produced a wide variety of digital publishing solutions that assist authors, publishers, and retailers enhance the experience of their customers and communicate with them more effectively. Multimedia eBooks, flipping catalogs, and magazines can all be produced using their easy-to-use software packages, and now the options for distribution have been increased with their WordPress product catalog plugin solution.



Being able to communicate effectively through multiple outlets can make or break an organization or business. A business cannot survive any longer on print materials alone, nor can a small business always sustain long-term contracts with web marketers and designers in the early phases of a business. Thankfully, technology has made it possible for small to mid-sized businesses and new authors to equalize their product or service representation on the web using readymade products like Flip PDF, a Flipbook WordPress Plugin maker.



Flip PDF for WordPress will convert PDF product catalogs into an attractive digital display with minimal effort on the user's part. When installed as a WordPress based website as a plugin the owner or user is able to customize the catalog or magazine quickly for an interactive online shopping experience that will grab and hold the customer's attention. Given that this technology has only been seen on high end websites in the past, it will change the perception of a product and brand making it appear to be the more desirable consumer option. The software is so easy to use that within a very short period of time the user can enrich the content with audio, video, animation and other multimedia elements that the public has come to expect from the higher end stores. Like other Flip PDF products the catalog plugin maker allows for user customized the title, keywords and description of each online catalog, making the catalog extremely search engine friendly.



"WordPress is a staple," Sam Huang Flip Builder Chief Engineer tells us, "so we knew that we had to release an affordable flip book solution to that market. The catalogs someone makes using this plugin look clean and high end regardless of the technology platform. Basically, it looks great on a Smartphone as well as a desktop."



In addition to these other features, Flip PDF is social media ready and can be integrated with Facebook, Twitter and most of the other social platforms. "Our goal is to make this product your one stop shop," says Huang. "I think this product does that."



FlipBuilder's Wordpress solution can be found on their website along with other products in the FlipBuilder family.