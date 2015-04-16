Barry Ratcliffe to Play Convicted Murderer on True Crime with Aphrodite Jones

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --The story of Rachael Anderson, murdered in 2010 in Idaho will be featured on the NBC Peacock Production slated to air on the Discovery I.D. Network and available for download. The accomplice to the murder, David Stone, will be played by veteran actor Barry Ratcliffe.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



