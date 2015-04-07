Barry Ratcliffe in "The Longest Ride" in Theaters April 10th

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Based on the bestselling novel by master storyteller Nicholas Sparks, THE LONGEST RIDE centers on the star-crossed love affair between Luke, a former champion bull rider looking to make a comeback, and Sophia, a college student who is about to embark upon her dream job in New York City's art world. THE LONGEST RIDE explores the challenges and infinite rewards of enduring love.



"Being a part of such an amazing story and working with such an incredible cast and crew, I was captivated every moment watching and being a part of this vision take shape" says Ratcliffe. "From the creators and writers, to production, to the amazingly talented direction of George Tillman Jr., you could feel the project take shape, live the romantic beauty of the story, and revel in it's entertaining grace."



Barry cherished his role. He just completed Ted 2 in Los Angeles and is coming up next in "Masterminds" with Zack Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, and Kristen Wiig.



Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey (The Fault in Our Stars, Twighlight) are producing "The Longest Ride" alongside Theresa Park.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented in the Southeast by Monarch Talent, NY by Agency Connects, and LA by Castle Hill.