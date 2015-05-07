Barry Ratcliffe Is Murder Convict David Stone in "True Crime" May 18th, 9 P.M.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Season 5 premieres this month on the Investigation Discovery Channel and veteran actor Barry Ratcliffe will play the part of convicted accomplice David Stone in the episode based on the murder of Rachael Anderson. It is scheduled to air on Monday, May 18th at 9 p.m.



"It was an amazing experience" says Ratcliffe from set where he is filming his latest commercial in his second year as the spokesman for the Maxon Automotive Group. "I love working in New Jersey and New York, and to play such a great drama role in such a tragedy, gave me the opportunity to tell a story with a great cast and crew with respect and professionalism."



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe.