New Memory Foam Guide by the Best Mattress Explains Pros and Cons

03/27/2015 --Memory foam mattresses remain the fastest growing specialty mattress category, and with good reason. Reviews and owner data suggest people report higher satisfaction with memory foam compared to innersprings and other types.



Despite strong reviews and growth however, many people are still unfamiliar with memory foam's unique properties, and often question whether or not an unconventional bed would work for their needs.



In an effort to answer common concerns and provide perspective, The Best Mattress released a guide titled, "Buying a Memory Foam Mattress: Pros and Cons," on March 27. The bed education website explains both potential advantages and drawbacks to owning a memory foam bed, using information from reviews and data on other mattress categories.



The guide details how the unique traits and properties of memory foam provide benefit in areas like relief of pressure points and back support. Other positive factors like longevity potential, wide selection, return policies and more.



Though the majority of people report satisfaction with memory foam, the unique nature of mattresses means no single option will appease everyone. Potential drawbacks like heat, odor and other factors are discussed in the guide to present a balanced view.



For readers interested in learning more about memory foam brands, The Best Mattress guide includes a brief segment of shopping advice with pointers on density, warranty and other aspects of selecting a bed. A helpful table also contrasts seven popular brands with different traits and price points, including Tempurpedic, iComfort, Amerisleep and others.



The new guide to buying a memory foam mattress is available in full on The Best Mattress website, along with several other resources including recent guides to beds for couples and organic mattresses.



