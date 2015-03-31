Targray Expands Material Offerings to Include SuperCapacitor Components

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Expanding upon its already extensive array of li-ion battery material offerings, Targray is pleased to announce that it has also begun to supply necessary components for supercapacitors to manufacturers as well.



Targray's offerings, as they pertain to supercapacitors, will now include Aluminium Foil, Electro-deposited (ED) Nickel foil, Etched Aluminium foil, Activated Carbon and Binders—each crucial in the manufacturing of electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC) and electrochemical double layer capacitors (EDLCs). All materials offered by Targray represent globally sourced, best in class components.



"Targray is already highly respected as a supplier of li-ion batteries and in an effort to continue to stay competitive and bolster our reputation of being able to fulfill the needs of our customers, I'm very pleased to announce our entrance into the supercapacitor materials market, "said Andrew Richardson, President of Targray. "As we bring exceptional super capacitor materials to manufacturers seeking them, we do so knowing that we're setting the standard for quality."



In choosing to supply the li-ion battery industry with superior supercapacitor materials, Targray is seeking to spur innovation, resulting in improved energy density, reduced internal resistance, expanded temperature ranges, increased lifetimes and reduced costs within super capacitors.



Supercapacitors fall in closely with li-ion batteries within the manufacturing industry, bridging the gap between long term energy storage, provided by conventional electrochemical batteries, and short term, high current energy demands, provided by standard dielectric capacitors.



For more information about Targray and its focus on supplying materials and components for supercapacitor manufacturers, please visit the company's website at http://www.targray.com/



About Targray

Targray is a global supplier of lithium ion battery materials, serving the high-tech manufacturing and energy markets in over 50 countries. Leveraging over 25 years of experience in supplying new materials to high-technology industries, Targray brings globally competitive, cutting-edge battery materials to its manufacturing customers at a competitive cost. The lithium ion battery technologies in Targray's extensive product portfolio satisfies the requirements of the next generation of Li-ion batteries, while meeting the criteria of safety, high-efficiency, lifetime and cost.