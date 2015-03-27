Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Is Hiring for the 2015 Concert Season

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2015 --Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is looking for fun, energetic, team oriented, and hardworking people to help make the 2015 concert season a success!



A Job Fair is taking place this Saturday, March 28th from 10am - 2pm at the Holiday Inn Express Riverport, located at 13175 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights. Venue management will be on hand interviewing job seekers in person and collecting applications.



Available positions include:

Security, Ushers, Show Maintenance, Production Runners, Guest Services, VIP Staff, Kitchen Prep Staff, Cooks, Bartenders, Barbacks, Servers, Warehouse & Stand Runners, Stand Captains and Supervisors, Parking Lot Supervisors, Parking Flaggers, Parking Cashiers, Stagehands and Riggers.



More information on all the positions available and applications can printed at ROCKNROLLJOBS.COM