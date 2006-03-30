Last Atlantis Capital Management launches Proprietary Options Program

ST. THOMAS, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announces the launch of The LACM Proprietary Options Program within The Last Atlantis Master Fund. Within Proprietary Options, program traders implement internally developed arbitrage strategies that correlate with specific market conditions to produce consistent, low-risk returns.



Jointly developed by the firm’s quantitative analysts and traders, Proprietary Options incorporates Last Atlantis’ Alpha+Network, the firm’s incubator and trading technology infrastructure, to identify optimal market conditions for each arbitrage strategy. When analyzing the market in real-time, program traders select from the highly developed strategies to enhance returns.



"The Proprietary Options program comprises years of research, trading and risk management," notes Irwin Berger, Last Atlantis’ managing director. "Using a basket of diverse arbitrage strategies, our traders have the flexibility to quickly capture opportunities under a wide range of market conditions."



With the launch of Proprietary Options, Last Atlantis now offers 14 different programs within its Master Fund, with most programs accessible to investors as a fund or as a managed account.



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC



Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to fourteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis "Turtles", and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at www.lacm-usvi.com.



