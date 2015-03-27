Painter Hertz Nazaire Starts Go Fund Me Campaign to Keep His Art Alive

Bridgeport, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2015 --Born with Sickle Cell Disease, Hertz Nazaire's voice is muted at present. For the past 20 years, Nazaire's paintings have done all the talking for him. He feels he has a lot to say and he relies on his brush strokes and fingerprints in oil pastels to convey his message. His artwork has been the painter's sole source of peace throughout his life's journey of silent suffering. Nazaire's pain suggests that his journey should end soon. However, his paintings give him the inspiration to hold on to life.



It has always been a dream for Hertz Nazaire to stand on his own by sharing his vision through art. He has had a series of paintings in his mind for a long time that he wants to express. However, unfortunately, Nazaire cannot afford the cost of paint and canvas for these paintings. These paintings will reveal who Hertz Nazaire is and how he has lived his life. Hertz is proud of his paintings on Sickle Cell Pain that have been used by the Sickle Cell Disease community to educate people and spread awareness about this disease. However, he has other topics he would like to express through his art, to share with the world.



Nazaire has a low-rent studio space to pursue his dream project. Now, he is looking to raise $7,000 via Go Fund Me to start the series of paintings that will define Nazaire's life's purpose. This campaign will continue until his goal is realized.



To make a contribution to this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1HMonoX



About Hertz Nazaire

Born with Sickle Cell Disease, Hertz Nazaire's voice is muted at present. For the past 20 years, Nazaire's paintings have done all the talking for him. His artwork has been the painter's sole source of peace throughout his life's journey of silent suffering.