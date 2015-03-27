Lorraine Peoples Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Produce Digital Versions of "You Can Teach Someone to Read"

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2015 --The life's journey can be an endless struggle for people that can't read well. Lorraine Peoples strongly believes that all these people can be taught to read regardless of their age. The objective of this digital project from Lorraine is to enable more fluent readers to teach the non-readers and struggling readers to read English properly.



Lorraine Peoples' book "You Can Teach Someone to Read" was published in 2000. This high-quality how-to book for parents, teachers and friends was immediately awarded as "The Best How-to Book" by Today's Librarian. The book was reprinted in 2002 as a result of popular demand. Ten years down the line, a revised edition was also published with updated content.



Lorraine is now looking to take her award-winning book to the next level with funding support received from the Kickstarter community. The primary objectives of this campaign are to



- Produce three digital versions of the print book.

- Create a companion workbook for instructors.

- Enhance the lessons with new, interactive content.



The reading program developed by Lorraine is easy to understand and fun to apply. With the inclusion of additional materials, the program will surely become more effective and engaging for all learning styles. The three digital versions of the print book will include



- A Multi-touch version created for the iPad and Mac Computers.

- A subscription-based interactive edition created for the web.

- Standard e-book versions created for the Kindle and Nook Readers/Tablets.



Many users of Lorraine's print book requested for a companion workbook. Now, the program will offer a downloadable PDF filled with time-saving teaching tools that are tailored for the lessons in the book.



Proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign will be used to pay for voice over, animations, interactivity designs, office, fulfillment, and shipping. This project will only be funded if at least $13,550 is pledged by April 29, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1E5EoZf



The official website of "You Can Teach Someone to Read" is http://www.youcanteachsomeonetoread.com/



About Lorraine Peoples

Lorraine Peoples' book "You Can Teach Someone to Read" was published in 2000. This high-quality how-to book for parents, teachers and friends was immediately awarded as "The Best How-to Book" by Today's Librarian. Lorraine is now looking to take her award-winning book to the next level by producing three digital versions of the print book.