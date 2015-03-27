Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2015 --Today, from their headquarters in Tempe Arizona, Infra-Tect announces the launch of their new corporate website, which can be found at infra-tect.com. The website features Infra-Tect's latest technology, information on its growing product line, and the various solutions they provide for the world's water and wastewater infrastructure industry to increase pipe longevity, reduce installation and maintenance costs, and improve worker safety. Infra-Tect's new website incorporates valuable product information, installation videos, product submittal sheets, as well as expanded information on the Company, its team and industry resources.



Since the Company's recent commercial launch of its revolutionary product, the Bevel-Sert, a patented pipe corrosion prevention technology, Infra-Tect felt it was best to redesign its website and provide significantly more information to its prospective customers and partners. Michael Neill, Infra-Tect's President, stated "We're very excited about the launch of our new corporate website and providing a contemporary and informative presence where people can learn about our products and solutions, while we can also keep our clients up to date by providing the information they need. The new Infra-Tect website is a great step for the Company in conveying our message and connecting with the water infrastructure industry that needs our solution."



About the Bevel-Sert

Infra-Tect's flagship product, the Bevel-Sert, is a pre-beveled radius insert used in conjunction with any size buried ductile iron pipe, and is intended to facilitate the safe installation of underground utilities where pipe beveling is often required. The product eliminates the industry practice of grinding a bevel into the cut end of the pipe, improving worker safety and saving significant time and money.



The Bevel-Sert may also be used in ductile iron pipe as a barrier to electrical current, promoting the existence of an electrically discontinuous pipe-joint segment and, by doing so, it reduces pipe corrosion and maintenance, which increases the lifetime of the underground pipe infrastructure.