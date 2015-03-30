Emergency Flood Cleanup Available in Bensalem PA Area Now

Bensalem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --The professionals at Elite Water Damage Restoration are pleased to announce they are expanding their coverage area. If you live in or near the Bensalem area of Bucks County and are experiencing flood or water damage, you are in luck. That region is now part of Elite's regular coverage area.



Flood and water damage can cost a fortune. As the weather changes, and winter comes to an end, water levels can change rapidly. This situation can be due to numerous factors.



Higher temperatures, sewer overflows, high levels of rainfall, and melting snow can all combine, flooding out homes and business properties. Water damage can jeopardize the integrity of buildings, as well as the health of you and your family. Furniture, precious family heirlooms, even the walls and floors can all be damaged extensively due to water seepage.



The longer the water sits, the more extensive the damage can become. Mold can set in, causing an extreme health hazard, and buildings can become unstable. If you see water coming in, call the experts at Elite Water Damage Restoration. The quicker, the better.



Within 45 minutes of calling, a team of Elite professionals will review the damage, and start the cleaning and restoration process.



The technicians have accreditation and use the latest in cutting edge technology. They are familiar with all the processes to deal with, and repair all types of damages and items.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration Inc

Elite Water Damage can handle sewer, smoke and fire damage as well as flood damagesl. They will deal with your insurance company themselves. The right restoration company can mean the difference between a total restoration or a total loss.



Elite Water Damage and Restoration Inc. has a 45 minutes response time for all residents of Bensalem PA.