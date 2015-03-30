Emergency Water Damage Services Now in Newtown, PA

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --People look forward to the advent of spring all winter long. The snow melts, the sun comes out, and the temperature rises. It's a great time of year, but with spring comes the inevitable increase in flood and water damage. The snow often melts at a quicker rate than the sewers can handle. The excess water sinks into the ground, and into people's homes and property. Water damage can be extremely costly and messy. Taking fast action is the only way to reduce the negative effects caused by flooding and sewer problems. For people living in the Newtown PA of Bucks County, immediate help is now available.



Water damage can ruin belongings, furniture, family keepsakes, and anything it touches. The integrity of the walls and flooring may also be impaired, causing structural damage to the building itself. Not only financial expenses will pile up, but your health and that of your family may also be at risk. Wet drywall and other moist environments are the perfect breeding ground for hazardous mold. Once mold sets in, professionals must be called in to eradicate it completely.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration Inc.

The team at Elite Water Damage and Restoration Inc. has been dealing with water, sewer, smoke, and fire damage for almost two decades. They have the knowledge, experience, and top notch equipment to handle any restoration emergency. They will soon have your house or property looking like it used to before the water damage occurred.



They'll arrive within 45 minutes, and immediately assess the situation. They will then take steps to stop, and reverse the damage.



Elite Water Damage Restoration is accredited by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning And Restoration Certification (IICRC), and the International Restoration Institute (IRI).



For emergency water damage in Newtown PA, call Elite 24 hours a day, seven days a week or visit http://fastwaterremoval.com/