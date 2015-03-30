Top Los Angeles Gastroenterologist Offering Relief to Gastroenterology Patients

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Ensuring gastrointestinal health is an essential component of overall well-being. Digestive problems are not only uncomfortable, they can often indicate a wider problem that needs to be dealt with in a timely manner. Dr. Hooman Berookim of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California has established a reputation as one of the foremost Los Angeles gastroenterologists owing to his expertise and reputation for superior patient care.



The gastrointestinal system is one of the most complex areas of the body and a number of conditions can cause symptoms that potentially decrease the quality of life of the patient. In order to properly diagnose the root cause of the problem, it is frequently necessary to undergo a colonoscopy. Although people are sometimes apprehensive about the procedure, it is extremely straight forward, painless, and also has stand-alone health benefits. Undergoing a routine colonoscopy is especially important for those over the age of 50 as the risk of developing polyps that can lead to colon cancer increases. Health care professionals such as Dr. Berookim recommend undergoing the procedure as a fundamental part of proactively ensuring gastrointestinal health as well as diagnosing existing conditions.



When it comes to dealing with gastrointestinal problems such as bloating, constipation, heartburn and abdominal pain, it is important to see a specialist in the field in order to ensure the most effective diagnosis and treatment. Backed by an expert team in his Beverly Hills based clinic, Dr. Berookim is the natural choice for patients looking for the highest level of care and personal attention.



About Dr. Berookim

Dr. Berookim has been recognized for his work in the field with a number of awards including, America's Top Gastroenterologist, America's Top Physicians, UCLA Chancellor's Humanitarian Award, Patients' Choice Award, Best of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles Magazine Super Doctors. As such, he is widely considered to be the best gastroenterologist operating in Los Angeles. Using the latest cutting-edge equipment, he is able to offer procedures such as the Third Eye Colonoscopy, which greatly increases the detection rate of potentially cancerous polyps by up to 23% when compared with alternatives.



